Spinal Tap to release fourth album, The End Continues, in September

Spinal Tap fans must feel as if all their Christmases have come early, it’s been announced that in addition to the long awaited sequel to the original mockumentary, the ‘band’ are releasing a new album.

The End Continues lands on the same day as the film of the same name. But it’s not a soundtrack album, it seems. It's the group’s fourth album proper, following on from This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Break Like The Wind (1992) and their most recent effort, 2009’s Back From The Dead.

It contains four songs that have been re-recorded, including a new version of Stonehenge that features Elton John. As you can see from the video below, it seems that this time they’ve got the size right: finally, it’s 18 feet, instead of 18 inches.

Spinal Tap - Stonehenge ft. Elton John (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Other re-recordings include Cups and Cakes, with Paul McCartney and Big Bottom, which comes with the assistance of both Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

But there are some new songs. Rockin’ In The Urn is a Derek Smalls number about how after he dies he’s still going to be performing, from beyond the grave.



Other songs in the tracklisting include The Devil’s Just Not Getting Old, Blood To Let and I Kissed A Girl, which could, of course, be a cover of the Katy Perry song.

The trailer for the new film was uploaded to YouTube last week. It shows Paul McCartney singing the praises of their work (“Pink Torpedo - that’s literature”), Questlove of the Roots turning down a chance to be the band’s drummer and The Thick Of It star Chris Addison playing a music exec who advises that, “at least one, but ideally two of you could die,” in the band’s reunion gig.

The album The End Continues is released on September 12. You can pre-order it here.

