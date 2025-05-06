The Faces have completed 11 tracks for an album, says Kenney Jones and “most of them are good”

The surviving members of The Faces have apparently recorded enough tracks for a new album, according to Kenney Jones.

The drummer has spoken to The Telegraph and revealed that he, Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart have recorded “about 11 tracks” at RAK Studios in London and that Jools Holland is appearing on one track. The 78-year-old drummer said: “Not all of them are going to be right (for the album). But most of them are good.”

Don’t hold your breath, then. Jones also intimated it’s unlikely to see light of day in 2025. “I can’t see it coming out this year. But I can see it coming out next year. Everyone’s doing different things. We do little snippets (of recording) here and there. Then all of a sudden, The Stones are out (on tour) again, Rod’s out again…”

By 2026 it will 53 years since the band’s last studio album, Ooh La La. Their final single, 1974’s You Can Make Me Dance, Sing Or Anything came out half a century ago.

A proper Faces reunion is, like the Loch Ness Monster, a phenomenon that has been endlessly talked about down the years, but never fully witnessed in a public place. There have been, well, partial get togethers of the former members down the years. In 2010 and 2011 a band called The Faces played various festival dates, albeit with Mick Hucknall on vocals instead of Rod Stewart and with Glen Matlock taking the place of the late Ronnie Lane.

Since then the three surviving members – Stewart, Wood and Jones (keyboard player Ian McLagan died in 2014) have played together at a couple of private events. Their only public performance (which is at least one more than the LNM) was at the Brit Awards in February 2020.

A new album was first talked about back in an interview Ronnie Wood gave to The Times in 2021. Two and a half years later Rod Stewart told Vulture about the progress made so far, saying: “We’re still struggling to make this album. We’ll see. Some of them might see the light of day.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether the trio will find the time to complete the album this year is another matter. With the Rolling Stones not touring at the moment, Wood has time on his hands. But Rod Stewart has a busy summer of gigs ahead of him, including a headlining appearance at Glastonbury next month.