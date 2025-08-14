“Steven just doesn’t want to tour, and he can’t tour”: Joe Perry confirms no more touring for Aerosmith

Joe Perry has reiterated that while Aerosmith have finished with touring due to Steven Tyler’s vocal injury, there might be one show left in them and it could be linked to a possible documentary.

The guitarist was talking to WBUR, a Boston-based public radio station and said: “I would bet that there’s an Aerosmith show left.

“There’s been talk about doing a documentary; that might be part of it. I’ve been spending a lot of time with Steven and he just doesn’t want to tour, and he can’t tour.”

“It’s tough. I’m not sure I would want to go out and book another 40-city tour. It’s a long way to the top and staying there takes it out of you, especially an Aerosmith tour. There's so much planning, and what it takes out of you physically, it's a lot more than people realise."

After all, Perry is now 74 and Tyler, 77. “It's one thing when you're doing it when you're 25 or 30, but it's another when you're starting to get up there like us. It's a really physical thing, going out on stage.”

The guitarist though is positive that his buddy would be able to do one last show. "You know, I think he would. I think it’s just a matter of getting there, you know?

"I mean, it’s like, you know, I mean, we’re up there, man. I've got enough left in me. I still wanna do (a final Aerosmith show)... So, we'll see what happens.”

The band announced their retirement from the road in August last year. However, in January 2025 Tyler did manage to make a live appearance at a charity gig in Los Angeles, raising hopes that Aerosmith could yet return once more.

In the meantime, the guitarist has just hit the road in the States with his Joe Perry Project. The band, which features his Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford, Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo and Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes are on an eight-date US tour, which kicked off in Tampa, Florida last night.