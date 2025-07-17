"A transparent attempt to control the narrative and present themselves as the good guys": Jane’s Addiction – Farrell and the band are suing each other

The Jane’s Addiction reunion, which ended in onstage fisticuffs and much acrimony last September has got even more acrimonious with the news that both parties – Perry Farrell and the rest of the band – are suing each other.

The band – guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins – made the first move, taking out a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court yesterday that is seeking $10 million in damages. Navarro, who, lest us forget, was attacked by Farrell in that fateful Boston gig last autumn, is also suing the frontman for assault and battery.

Farrell though, wasted no time in firing back a lawsuit at Navarro, Avery and Perkins for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract.

His lawyers also issued a statement in response to the band’s original suit: “This is yet another clear example of the group uniting to isolate and bully frontman Perry Farrell," it said. "The timing of this baseless lawsuit is no coincidence - it was filed only after they caught wind of legal action coming from our side.”

“It’s a transparent attempt to control the narrative and present themselves as the so-called ‘good guys’ - a move that’s both typical and predictable. Just like when they released a defamatory and entirely unfounded statement about Perry’s mental health and unilaterally canceled the remaining tour dates without his input, they’re once again scrambling to get ahead of the truth in a desperate effort to save face.”

It continued: “If that was not harmful enough, Dave Navarro then intentionally and publicly blamed Perry for the canceled tour dates effectively destroying Perry’s reputation and causing him irreparable harm. Despite this continued bullying perpetuated by Navarro, Perry’s dedication to Jane’s Addiction and the preservation of its positive impact on the music industry remains unshaken. He is actively exploring ways to address the situation and ensure accountability.”

The band have yet to reply to Farrell’s statement.

The outcome of both cases may well turn on the evidence that was caught on camera by fans at the Boston gig. It showed tensions mountain throughout the band’s set which culminated as they were playing Ocean Size. Farrell appeared to bark something at Navarro before shoving him aggressively as he was playing. Navarro spoke to him and put his hand on the singer’s chest in an attempt to fend him off before Farrell appeared to take a swing at him with his fist. Crew members then came on stage to separate them.

Although Farrell later apologised to Navarro and the rest of the band, Janes' remaining 15 tour dates were cancelled and - as has become crystal clear - there has been no reconciliation between the two parties.