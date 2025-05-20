"7) Metronome-like precision behind the kit deemed 'soulless'": Josh Freese just served up 10 reasons why he got sacked from The Foo Fighters

Want to know why Josh Freese just got the chop from The Foo Fighters? Freese himself would like to know too… And to help the debate along further he's devised 10 tongue-admirably-in-cheek reasons why he thinks he's no longer part of the band after two seemingly successful years.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Freese broke the news in a post that read simply, “Well, there it is”.

However, the actual body of the image – containing an impassioned rant – leaves no doubt as to the level of surprise and upset Freese was feeling at the time of its creation.

“The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided “to go in a different direction with their drummer,” he wrote. “No reason was given. :( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.

“In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine. Stay tuned for my "Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters" list.

However, his subsequent post, entitled “Top 10 possible reasons why Freese got booted out from the Foos” aims to get to the bottom of the problem.

"Top 10 possible reasons Freese got booted from the Foos"

Here’s the full breakdown of those 10 reasons – complete with our own, independently adjudicated MusicRadar rating…

“10) Once whistled "My Hero" for a week solid on tour”

We can see how that might be annoying… As reasons for ending a working relationship go, this one does seem pretty strong. 9 out of 10.

“9) Could only name one Fugazi song”

Come on guys. Go easy on him. Is an intimate knowledge of Fugazi required in order to play Monkey Wrench?… News to us. Lame. Unfair. 3 out of 10

“8) Two words: polyrhythms”

Ahh… We’re presuming here that the protagonist of these ‘polyrhythms’ is Freese himself, and – great drummer that he is – he may have been trying to sneak in a little extra ‘clever’ into the impregnable body of The Foo Fighters Grohl-endorsed past work… In which case: Freese. No. The Foos don’t do polyrhythm. You’re out. 10 out of 10.

“7) Metronome-like precision behind the kit deemed "soulless"”

Got to feel for him here. Did they find Freese ‘too good’ for his own good? Unfair. 1 out of 10.

“6) Demanded starting every rehearsal with a 20-minute cowbell sound bath”

Freese. You’re out. 10 out of 10.

“5) Never even once tried growing a beard”

Ha. We can see this one being a bone of contention… But it’s your face and you can have it as bald as you like. Plus: two words. Frank Beard. Shame on you, Foo Fighters. 1 out of 10.

“4) Didn't show up to studio because Mercury was in retrograde”

When Dave Grohl needs his beats, the state of the universe comes second. Poor show. 9 out of 10.

“3) Promised Noodles he could be 4th guitarist”

Noodles, of course, being the guitarist from The Offspring… Sorry. Not your band, mate. 10 out of 10.

“2) Refused to perform unless he was guaranteed a Ouija board and nunchucks after every show”

Jokes. And by this point we’re beginning to wonder if Freese might just have been a bit… annoying?… 9 out 10.

“1) The whole poodle thing was getting to be a bit much”

Freese does love his dogs (see below). And so do we. 0 out of 10.

"What new direction are they talking about? Polka?”

And could Dave Grohl’s nice-guy facade be on the slide? That’s what rock royalty are currently pondering in comment response to his initial announcement post.

Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater) comments “Damn…I’m shocked! You seemed to be the perfect fit!!

Chad Wackerman (Frank Zappa/Allan Holdsworth) ponders: “Josh I really loved what you brought to the band! That’s just crazy. What new direction are they talking about? Polka?”

Nate Smith writes: “Josh you’re amazing! onward and upward!”

Ash Soan simply sends: “🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Mark Mcgrath of Sugar Ray writes: “I wish I had something funny and creative to say right now, but I do want you to know that I love you, and you’re the best drummer in the world! 💚”

Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach chips in: “The Clash, baybaaaayyyy 🤘”

While The Offspring’s Noodles, referenced in point number 3 above complains: “But you PROMISED!”

John Hoffman of Primus simply writes “Bruh” before adding “Bro🫤...well, their "different direction" = the wrong direction. You're the king👑🥁”

Stewart Copeland brings Freese back to reality with the very true: “This is lucky for the five other bands that you play with.” Later adding: “Was it the poodles? I’ll bet Armison got your gig.”

And if that’s too much rock royalty, even Michael Buble has waded in: “Any band, any group, or even a random collection of human beings would be lucky to have you as part of their universe. U da 🐐 J ❤️❤️❤️,” he writes.

As to whether Dave Grohl or Foo band members will be adding their love any time soon is debatable.

However, one rumour we can put to bed is that Taylor Hawkins's son, Shane, will NOT be joining the band despite playing with the band at Hawkins' tribute gig and fans around the internet wanting it to happen.

Taking to his own Instagram, Hawkins Junior very deliberately posted his upcoming dates for his gigs with Chevy Metal… "Gunna be a blast," he promises.

And while the Foos' stool remains empty, it's safe to say that Freese is in no danger of being out of work for long.