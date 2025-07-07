"After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser": Matt Cameron leaves Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has, out of the blue, announced his decision to leave the grunge veterans 'after 27 fantastic years'.



Cameron is a godfather of grunge drumming, having joined Pearl Jam in 1998, and also done percussive honours for fellow Seattle superstars Soundgarden in two stints, once from 1986 to 1997 when they initially split, and then from 2010 when the band reformed until 2017, when Chris Cornell died.

In a statement on socials he wrote, "After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.

"I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over,” Cameron's statement continues. “It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

A post shared by Matt Cameron (@themattcameron) A photo posted by on

In contrast to other recent drummer breakups, featuring combustible Who stalwart Zak Starkey and previously unflappable, Taylor Hawkins-replacing Foo Fighter Josh Freese, the split seems entirely amicable.

In response to Cameron's announcement, Pearl Jam issued a glowing tribute which reads, "From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.

"He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music.

"We love you Matt."