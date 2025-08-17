“I love this band and I love the people and the music… it's an oddly fulfilling experience": Colin Brittain on life behind the kit with Linkin Park

New-ish Linkin Park drummer Colin Brittain seems to having be the time of his life playing with the nu-metal icons.

In a new interview as part of Zildijan’s On The Road video series, Brittain described life in Linkin Park as being "kind of full circle for me. I started out as a drummer, became a producer, (and now) I'm back doing drums. And I love this band and I love the people and the music, and so it's an oddly fulfilling experience."

Brittain played on the band’s comeback album, From Zero, their first since the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017. Asked how much of his own style he is now putting into Linkin Park’s classic songs, the drummer said: " I think that Linkin Park was such a big part of my upbringing as a musician, some of that is baked into the DNA of how I play, so it was a pretty natural transition.”

Zildjian On The Road | Colin Brittain - YouTube Watch On

“Obviously, anytime that you're playing with somebody, you can't help but to add your own personality to the instrument. That's kind of the point of seeing a band live. So I don't really know how that shows up for me. I guess that that's a better question for you or for the fans to be able to see and be able to tell the differences. I don't really like to compare it too much. I just kind of just go out and emote the music that I feel the best, and also try to stay as true to the records that we all know and love as much as possible."

As he eluded to in the interview, Brittain is far from your standard pot basher. He’s produced, composed and engineered a long list of bands from across the rock spectrum, from Papa Roach to 5 Seconds Of Summer to Foundry. He took over behind the kit for Linkin Park when founder member Rob Bourdon left in 2024.