“I love this band and I love the people and the music… it's an oddly fulfilling experience": Colin Brittain on life behind the kit with Linkin Park
Drummer was previously a producer and composer
New-ish Linkin Park drummer Colin Brittain seems to having be the time of his life playing with the nu-metal icons.
In a new interview as part of Zildijan’s On The Road video series, Brittain described life in Linkin Park as being "kind of full circle for me. I started out as a drummer, became a producer, (and now) I'm back doing drums. And I love this band and I love the people and the music, and so it's an oddly fulfilling experience."
Brittain played on the band’s comeback album, From Zero, their first since the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017. Asked how much of his own style he is now putting into Linkin Park’s classic songs, the drummer said: " I think that Linkin Park was such a big part of my upbringing as a musician, some of that is baked into the DNA of how I play, so it was a pretty natural transition.”
“Obviously, anytime that you're playing with somebody, you can't help but to add your own personality to the instrument. That's kind of the point of seeing a band live. So I don't really know how that shows up for me. I guess that that's a better question for you or for the fans to be able to see and be able to tell the differences. I don't really like to compare it too much. I just kind of just go out and emote the music that I feel the best, and also try to stay as true to the records that we all know and love as much as possible."
As he eluded to in the interview, Brittain is far from your standard pot basher. He’s produced, composed and engineered a long list of bands from across the rock spectrum, from Papa Roach to 5 Seconds Of Summer to Foundry. He took over behind the kit for Linkin Park when founder member Rob Bourdon left in 2024.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.