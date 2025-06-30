“I won’t miss being in a sh** band with horrible humans”: Mastodon guitarist slams ex-bandmates

It seems there’s no love lost between Brent Hinds and his erstwhile bandmates in Mastodon.

In March, it was announced that the guitarist was leaving the Atlanta metal band. Back then it was very much spun as ‘mutual’ decision. They wrote: “We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavours.”

Speaking to Guitar World a few days later, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher expanded on the decision: “Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart, and they get interested in other things. We wish nothing but the best for Brent in chasing his dreams. You know, it’s amazing that we made it 25 years with the four of us.”

A post shared by Mastodon (@mastodonrocks) A photo posted by on

He continued, "It was a hard decision we all had to make. It’s just… it was just time.”

But it seems there was more going on beneath the surface. Last week the band posted on social media about the 11thanniversary of their album Once More Round The Sun. One fan innocently replied: “Halloween is definitely my #1 track on this record. Definitely gonna miss B. Hinds though.”

And who should reply to this but B Hinds himself, who wrote: “I (won’t) miss being in a shit band with horrible humans.”

Blimey.

Anyway, Mastodon have yet to respond to Hinds’ comment. In all probability they’re too busy rehearsing for their UK gigs this week – they’re supporting Slayer in Cardiff on Thursday (July 3) and Finsbury Park, London (July 6). Sandwiched in between those dates is an appearance at the Back To The Beginning Sabbath all dayer at Villa Park, Birmingham.