“He said, ‘So, what about playing for me?’ I said, ‘Play what?’ He said, ‘Drums.’ I said, ‘Really? That would be so dope'”: The many drummers of Prince

Sheila E

One of the best known of Prince's drummers, and a great percussionist from a famous percussion family, the Escovedos. Sheila joined Prince as drummer between 1987 to 1989. She also had three solo albums produced by Prince during the ’80s.

Sheila recently spoke to Rhythm about joining Prince's band: “At that time, ’86, I was touring, opening up for Lionel Richie, and I was pretty much exhausted. I was tired of fronting the band. It was a lot of work - believe me, it still is - to get to that level, and I worked my butt off, non-stop. I was out on tour for a year and a half and then I did the movie Krush Groove - it was just back-to-back.

"I got to that point where I was so tired I said, ‘I feel like I have left my first love and now I’m singing so much I don’t feel like I’m playing anymore.’ I thought, I want to get back to music. I was talking to Prince and I was still on tour with Lionel. He said, ‘What do you want to do?’ I said, ‘I don’t think I want to do this anymore. I think I want to go back and play with some other people because I enjoy that.’

"I got to the point where I really felt that something was missing in my life and it was getting away from my drums, my playing. So when I said that to Prince, I think a lightbulb went on in his head and he said, ‘So, what about playing for me?’ I said, ‘Play what?’ He said, ‘Drums.’ I said, ‘Really? That would be so dope.’”