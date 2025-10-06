The one where Courteney Cox plays Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit on the drums and goes viral

Courteney Cox – the actress best known for her role as Monica in Friends – has been impressing folk online with something she’s hitherto not been renowned for: her drumming skills.

The 59-year-old uploaded a video of her playing along to Smells Like Teen Spirit, on a fairly basic drum kit, and it has gone viral.

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) A photo posted by on

“I like seeing actors having hobbies and enjoying themselves,” said one commenter on Reddit, whilst another wrote: “I love how women just get cooler and cooler with age.”

Others were in agreement: “Love Nirvana… Courteney sounds pretty good on the drums.” “That’s great! She looked like she was having a lot of fun. I love the drums on Teen Spirit,” another said.

Smells Like Teen Spirit is a pretty good song to focus on if you want to improve your drumming skills. Its beauty is that you can play it no matter your skill level. If you’re a beginning you can play the intro with just a snare and a kick drum. Intermediate drummers can add hi hats and quarter notes, and so on up through skill levels until the differences will be in feel and a slight drag on the cymbal crashes.

Play "Smells Like Teen Spirit" On The Drums | 5 Levels - YouTube Watch On

We’re not sure where Courteney is currently on the skill chart, but she’s surely getting there.

No word yet on what Dave Grohl thinks of her efforts...