Got a new e-kit for Christmas? Transform it with 15 day one upgrades that will make it sound better and play quieter

So, you've just unboxed a new electronic drum set for Christmas. If you're totally new to the drums, then congratulations - you're about to embark on a supremely fulfilling rhythmic journey (I'm 25 years deep and still loving it). If you've been playing for a while, you're now in possession of a powerful home practice and recording tool.

Whatever stage you're currently at, once your kit is out of the box and built - here's MusicRadar's guide on how to set up an e-kit here if you need pointers - there's a few other investments I think you should make sooner than later. All of the suggestions in this guide are designed to make your e-kit sound better (and quieter!), to help expand your creativity, to make your time behind the kit more comfortable and, finally, to keep your new drums in prime condition so they serve you for years to come.

Since the birth of my son I've played electronic drums almost exclusively (I refuse to take the heat for waking the toddler) and I've personal employed a good portion of the recommendations on this page.

Volume control: 3 ways to keep the peace

While electronic drums are quieter than their acoustic brethren, they're not exactly silent. If you've gone down the e-kit route for home practice, or you convinced someone to get you one because 'it would be quieter than acoustic drums', you probably had a rude awakening when you first took stick to pad.

Electronic drums aren't as family-friendly as the marketing spiel would have you believe, but thanks to a few reasonably affordable upgrades - such as a rug, Noise Eater pads for your pedals, or Roland's own V-Drums Quiet Design bass drum beater - there's a few ways to reduce the overall acoustic noise and general vibrations of your kit, and maintain harmony at home.

Monitoring: A treat for your ears

An e-kit is only as good as the gear you use to hear the module sounds. Most e-drummers use headphones, which is why I've recommended a couple of tried-and-tested pairs below - including a great sounding but affordable pair from Audio-Technica and Vic Firth cans that offer fantastic sound isolation - either of which would be a wise investment. We've got more recommendations in our guide to the best headphones for drummers.

If you'd prefer to hear yourself out loud, then you'll need a drum monitor. Plenty of brands offer them, but my Alesis choice below is reliable, affordable and sounds great.

Software: Supercharge your kit sounds

Unless you have the budget for a flagship kit from Roland, Alesis, EFnote et al, you'll quickly realise how unrealistic many of the sounds in your module are. That doesn't mean your kit is a dud, it's just an invite to get creative with your setup. The easiest way is to invest in a drum VST such as Superior Drummer 3, which opens you up to a world of professionally-recorded drum samples that you can trigger using your e-kit. All you need is the software and a decent laptop or PC to run it from.

I've recommended a couple of add-on packs here too, opening you up to a variety of sounds, but this merely scratches the surface of the range of sample packs available covering a huge variety of styles.

Hardware upgrades: Get comfortable, play better

Once your kit is unboxed and built, there's a number of ways to upgrade it, whether that's expanding the number of pads to grow the canvas on which to paint your rhythmic masterpieces, or taking other hardware to the next level, whether that's a smoother, more adjustable bass drum pedal, or a more comfortable throne to facilitate longer hours of practice.

Honestly, once you have your kit, a comfy throne and a few pairs of sticks, you'll enjoy many happy years of drumming without spending a penny more. But, what's a hobby without the inevitable Gear Acquisition Syndrome? My suggestions in this section range from a drummer's tool for quick fixes and tensioning of mesh heads, to a tablet/phone stand for hands-free learning (hello Drumeo subscription) and a trusty cleaning solution to keep those pads and rack in tip-top condition.