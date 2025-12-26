Got a new piano or keyboard for Christmas but struggling to get started? Here's my pick of 12 accessories that will make learning easier

So, if you're here, you most likely got a new beginner keyboard or digital piano for Christmas. Let me start by saying welcome to the club, and I hope your new instrument brings you years of joy. Now, I know that grabbing a bunch of piano-rated accessories isn't as thrilling as choosing the perfect instrument, but the right products can significantly enhance your playing experience, and you definitely shouldn't overlook them.

So, if you're a beginner digital piano newbie looking to hit the ground running and fully kit yourself out, I’ve pulled together a collection of my piano and keyboard essentials to ensure you get started on the right foot. From benches that'll keep you comfy during those long practice sessions to high-quality headphones that let you get lost in your music without disturbing the neighbours, I’ve got you covered.

Oh, and remember, every great pianist started somewhere, and with the right gear, you’ll be making beautiful music in no time.

Recommendations by... Daryl Robertson Senior Deals Writer, MusicRadar I'm MusicRadar's Senior Deals Writer, responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site and testing products for reviews. Before writing for MusicRadar, I worked for many years in music retail, helping musicians of all ages find the best gear for them. Whether it was a beginner's first keyboard or a top-of-the-range digital piano for the pros, I was there to help steer players in the right direction.



I've used my many years in music retail to pull together this collection of piano accessories. I've had personal experience with everything on this list, and I stand by my choices so that you can shop with confidence.

