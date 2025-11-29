I've waited for Toontrack's Hitmaker SDX Expansion to be discounted ever since it was released. Now it's nearly half-price for Black Friday and I'm about to ruin Christmas by spending way too much on Superior Drummer samples in Thomann's Cyber Week Sale

If you're a drummer with an electronic drum set, chances are you've dipped your toe into the world of drum vst plugins such as Toontrack's Superior Drummer 3. Over the years, I've amassed a collection of SDX Expansion packs, and Black Friday is largely to blame. Every year I scour the internet for electronic drum set Black Friday deals and I can't resist seeing what SD3 expansion packs are also going cheap. Despite banning myself from buying more drum samples, Thomann is doing a pretty good job of making me break my own rule.

That's because it has the Toontrack Hitmaker SDX Expansion - one of the brand's more recent collections - reduced from £159 down to £88: one of the heftiest discounts I've seen since it was released.

But, it doesn't stop there, because the German retail giant has also got its knives out for a host of Toontrack titles, including Superior Drummer 3 and some of its best-regarded SDX Expansions for bargain prices of up to 73% off. Let's get choosing!

Save 45% (£71) Toontrack SDX Hitmaker Expansion: was £159 now £88 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Delivering producer Hugh Padgham's trademark '80s drum sounds, Hitmaker is one of the standout Toontrack SDX Expansions from recent times. If you want a brilliantly curated set big drum sounds, Octobans, Rototoms and electronics with authentic processing to slot right in on your tunes, look no further.

Recorded by legendary producer Hugh Padgham, Hitmaker puts the sound of classic '80s pop drums at the tip of your sticks. It contains nearly 95 gigabytes of acoustic and electronics samples, inspired by the likes of Phil Collins (yes, there's an In the Air Tonight preset), Stewart Copeland, Manu Katche, Vinnie Colaiuta to name a few.

Hitmaker SDX was recorded at the legendary British Grove Studios in London, where Padgham recaptured the flavour of some of the biggest albums he's worked on, using a Yamaha Recording Custom, Tama Imperialstar, Premier Elite Concert, Yamaha 8000 and a host of vintage drum machines from Roland, Linn, Simmons and others.

This deal offers a chance to bag one of Toontrack's best-loved and most distinctive add-on packs at a snip of the price. If you need to play authentic and tastefully-created '80s drum sounds from your electronic kit, or include them in your productions, now's your chance to do so at nearly half the usual cost.

More unmissable Toontrack Superior Drummer Black Friday deals

It's not just big gated snares and concert toms that are on offer. Thomann has a whole host of Toontrack titles undergoing some aggressive price-slicing. Here are just a few covering pretty much every genre you're likely to need from an acoustic drum set.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Save 45% (£71) Toontrack SDX Fields of Rock: was £159 now £88 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ For some heavy-hitting modern and classic rock drum sounds, give Fields of Rock a go. It was recorded at the legendary Rockfield Studios by producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Ghost, Pixies) and you can choose between kits captured in multiple rooms at Rockfield for dry, live and 'Stone Room' sounds. Definitely one of the best straight-ahead rock libraries available, with 45% off!

Save 73% (£115) Toontrack SDX The Progressive Foundry: was £158 now £43 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Don't be fooled by the title! While it absolutely does work for Prog, this collection recorded by Forrester Savell (Karnivool, Dead Letter Circus) is bursting with character that will work across a number of styles. The presets are mix-ready and at under £45 you'll be blown away by the quality.

Save 73% (£115) Toontrack SDX Indiependent: was £158 now £43 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Thought these packs were all bombastic, in-your-face rock and metal drums? Think again. Indiependent serves up an organic slice of the Pacific Northwest indie drum sound. Featuring all-vintage drums recorded at Seattle's Avast! studios (Fleet Foxes, Band of Horses, Death Cab For Cutie). Warm, roomy, song-friendly drums for £43? Get it in the basket!

Save 22% (£35) Toontrack SDX The Rooms of Hansa: was £159 now £124 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Berlin's Hansa Tonstudio is famed for it's incredible drum sound, and here you can have one of Toontrack's most versatile add-on packs with over 20% off. If you need a collection of sounds to cover a lot of bases with very well-recorded acoustic drum sounds, The Rooms of Hansa should be at the top of your list.

Save 22% (£34) Toontrack SDX State of Art: was £158 now £124 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Loaded with classic drums captured in three different acoustic spaces at NY's the Clubhouse studios by Elliot Sheiner (Toto, Steely Dan, Fleetwood Mac) State of Art is one of the most impeccably-recorded SDXs available. Grab it with a healthy saving of 22% off before the price resets.

Save 32% (£110) Toontrack Superior Drummer 3: was £349 now £239 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ First of all, to run any of these awesome sounds you're going to need Superior Drummer 3. If you already do, keep scrolling, if not, this is your best entry into the, frankly, addictive world of what I consider to be the most electronic drum set-friendly drum VST. It works for Mac and PC, and comes with the SD3 Core library - itself brimming with over 230GB of incredible drum sounds. It also features MIDI grooves, and the Tracker function can help with easily replacing or bolstering your acoustic drum recordings. If you don't own it already, you're missing out.

These prices aren't going to hang around forever, and speaking from experience, Black Friday/Cyber Weekend traditionally yields the biggest discounts on Superior Drummer and its related SDX Expansions. There's plenty more to check out in the Thomann Cyber Week Sale, which features discounts of up to 70%.