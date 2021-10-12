Thomann Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect

The official Thomann Black Friday Friday sale hasn't kicked off yet, but it won't be long at all until we start finding out more about what music gear will be discounted on the biggest online shopping day of the year. If you're a UK or Europe-based musician, Thomann is going to be the place to shop this Black Friday.

This page is your destination for all the latest news and to scout out the best early Thomann Black Friday deals. We'll be trawling the site and sharing our best intel with you as it happens.

If you can't wait until then, we'd recommend keeping tabs on Thomann's Hot Deals page where you'll find the latest discounts on everything from guitar and amps, to drums, DJ equipment, sheet music and more.

Thomann Black Friday deals: Early deals

There are no official Black Friday deals at Thomann just yet, but if you're in the mood for a bargain, take a look at these early deals:

Does Thomann do Black Friday?

In the past we've not seen Thomann run any official Black Friday offers, however there is always a bargain to be had on the site, so technically every day is Black Friday!

That said, last year the Euro-giant entered the fray with over 300 deals that ran for a full week from Black Friday iytself, with a whole raft of reductions across a hand-picked range of over 300 products covering guitars, amps, pedals, synths, drums and more. Savings of up to 60% were up for grabs. You can see a few examples of last year's deals below.

When is the Thomann Black Friday sale?

The Black Friday Thomann sale itself kicks off on Friday 26 November. Although the official event doesn't take place until this date, just like most retailers, we predict that some Thomann Black Friday may start rolling out sooner. Last year, some retailers started slashing prices from as early as late-October, and didn't stop until well into December. We're excited to see if Thomann follows suit this year.

Beyond Black Friday will be Thomann Cyber Monday deals, which will drop just three days later on Monday 29 November.

What can you buy in the Thomann Black Friday sale?

Thomann stocks pretty much everything any musician could ever want, so it's a great place to go if you want to give your studio an overhaul, upgrade your guitar rig, expand your drum kit or start learning a new instrument. You might head to the website planning to buy an electric guitar, but the company also sells all the music making products you could ever wish for: MIDI keyboards, studio monitors, beginner digital pianos and much more.

The Thomann Black Friday sale could also be the time to stock up on those music making accessories that we would deem essential: we're talking things like acoustic guitar strings, guitar tuners and guitar straps. If you can make music with it, it's more than likely that Thomann will stock it, and it may just enjoy some sort of discount on Black Friday.

Of course, Thomann has become well known globally for its fantastic budget brands too, including the formidable Harley Benton. This line of guitar gear is cheap enough as it is, but maybe, just maybe, we might see some hearty HB discounts this Black Friday. We'll keep you posted.

How to prepare for Thomann Black Friday?

The best advice when hunting for Thomann Black Friday deals is to know what you're looking for in advance. Whether you're a guitarist, bassist, drummer, producer, pianist or DJ, think about what you need to improve your music-making life and then start researching it. This will save you a lot of time when the Thomann Black Friday deals start dropping, as you'll quickly be able to decide what's relevant to you and what isn't. There will be so many deals coming your way on the day that being able to cut through the noise is super important.

Also make sure you're clued up on current prices – that way you'll know how good a deal really is when you see it reduced on Black Friday. Some supposed 'savings' aren't everything that they seem.

The good news is that you can easily find out what the best music-making products are by checking out MusicRadar's huge portfolio of buying guides and reviews.

Thomann Black Friday: Last year's deals

