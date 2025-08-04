With guitar amps starting from just £44, Thomann’s massive Hughes & Kettner sale just made modernizing your rig a lot cheaper
With prices on Hughes & Kettner amps slashed by up to 40%, here are my top picks from the sale at Thomann
With the ever-pervasive popularity of amp modellers nowadays, it’s not all that often I see major discounts on the traditional guitar amp. That just changed though, because Thomann has slashed the prices of Hughes & Kettner amps by a massive up to 40%.
I suspect this is because Thomann recently acquired the German amp makers, and although I’m not sure what they’ve got in store for the brand, for those on the hunt for a backline upgrade, it’s a great way to save on tube amp heads, pedal amps, stomp boxes, and guitar cabinets.
The cheapest deal in the sale is on the teeny tiny ‘Spirit of’ amp heads, with my personal favorite, the Vintage model, getting a price cut that takes it down to just £44. It’s got all analogue circuitry, so no digital modelling here, and can spit out up to 25 watts of power with an 8-ohm speaker or 50 watts with a 4-ohm cab. It’s impressive values for the size, and even more so with the heavily discounted price.
The Vintage model has oodles of clean headroom, but if you want something gainier, the Rock version takes things up a notch with a more mid-range heavy, fatter tone. The Metal model barely gets clean, instead giving you pure saturated distortion that will cover everything from Slayer to Pantera and more.
Thomann: Up to 40% off Hughes & Kettner
Running until August 30th, this awesome sale on Hughes and Kettner guitar amps at Thomann sees some massive discounts arrive after the recent news that Thomann has acquired the German amp brand. It’s not just tube amps in the sale, though; you can also save big on a selection of the brand's pedal amps, stompboxes, and their unique DI box for recording.
If you’re looking for an even more compact solution, the Hugher & Kettner AmpMan Classic is a two-channel amplifier in pedal form with a huge variety of connectivity options. The two channels have individual controls, so you can dial in contrasting tones that will cover a lot of ground.
With a discount that takes it down to just £129, it’s incredibly good value for money, considering you can pay that for just a single overdrive pedal these days. I really love the flexibility of connectivity, with an FX loop for running your time-based and modulation effects, as well as a DI out with 8 different cab settings that should have you covered for the vast majority of playing and recording scenarios.
Finally, I had to shout out the Hughes & Kettner Redbox 5, whose lineage runs from one of the first speaker simulators ever created. It’s designed to sit between your amp and speaker, but it doesn’t have a dummy load built in, so you’ll either have to connect it to your existing speaker or add an additional load box into the signal path.
What it does do really well is give you great-sounding speaker emulation that’s easy to fit into a mix, with loads of well-thought-out options for tweaking your sound. With a 37% discount in the sale it’s down to just £43, which is super cheap for any DI box, and well worth it if you don’t want the hassle of miking up your amp each time you want to record.
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at MusicRadar. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on audio interfaces, studio headphones, studio monitors, and pretty much anything else recording-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including Guitar World, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and producing bands, he's also an alumnus of Spirit Studios, where he studied studio engineering and music production.
