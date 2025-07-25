“Unparalleled amplification for digital guitar rigs”: Laney expands its Devin Townsend and Guthrie Govan-approved FRFR active speaker range with a compact 1x10 250-watter

Is it just us or are amp modellers and digital profilers getting smaller? We had the Quad Cortex then there was the Nano Cortex. Line 6 sized down with the HX Stomp and then again with the "pedalboard chameleon HX One". All the big players have been at it – IK Multimedia even shrunk its Tonex down into a mini pedal.

Well, the same thing is happening to our FRFR speakers. The cabs that are designed with that full range, flat response to produce uncoloured electric guitar tones hot and fresh from your modeller, they’re getting smaller, with Laney refreshing its LFR series with the super-compact 1X10 LFR-110.

It might be small – more portable, more bedroom friendly than its siblings – but Laney still promises “studio-quality” sound from the 250-watter, and a similar performance to the LFR-412 4x12 and LFR-212 2x12 – speakers that have enjoyed the popular support and patronage of Devin Townsend, Guthrie Govan and Jack Gardiner, and have been used in live shows by the likes of Alice Cooper and Duran Duran.

“Whether you're using a Neural Quad Cortex, Headrush boards, Boss multi-fx, Line 6 Helix, Axe Fx, Kemper profilers or any digital rig, the LFR-110 delivers studio-quality sound in a portable package,” says Laney.

The LFR design DNA is all present and correct. This too has illuminated piping around the grille clothe that makes it look really cool when the speaker is turned on. Laney-owned HH Acoustics has once again designed the speaker, with that 10” custom-built driver complemented by 1” LaVoce compression driver so all of those high-end details are not lost.

The LFR-110 is a creature of the digital era so it is no surprise to learn that it is Bluetooth equipped. You can stream audio to this. Better still, you can hook up two LFR-110s and run it in True Wirelss Stereo.

Alternatively, you can hook it up the old fashioned way, with a mini-jack auxiliary input for playing external audio.

As for the controls, there’s nothing too fancy here. There is a high-frequency trim, it’s a single-channel affair. You’ve got an XLR DI output with switchable speaker emulation – basically, go direct with this and you can pretend it’s an LFR-412 or LFR-212. And again, it might be small but it is making the most of its assets. A rear-ported design helps ensure that bass response is on point.

The LFR-110 is out now, price TBC. See Laney Amplification for more details.