Paul McCartney, Elton John and Questlove feature in the first trailer for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues | Official Trailer | Experience It In IMAX® - YouTube Watch On

The official trailer for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues has been released.

The two-minute clip shows the reunited trio – Nigel Tufnel, David St Hubbins and Derek Smalls - preparing for their comeback gig in New Orleans, trailed - as ever - by documentary maker Marti Di Bergi.

We see glimpses of the cameos we already knew about - Questlove from The Roots, Elton John and Paul McCartney, who can be seen giving his thoughts about the lyric ‘pink torpedo’ (“that’s literature, really”).

We also see bits of what the band have been up to in the years since the last film. St Hubbins (Michael McKean) has been performing with a mariachi band and Tufnel (Christopher Guest) is a cheese seller who sits in with an Irish band, contributing the occasional power chord. Meanwhile Smalls (Harry Shearer) can be seen flogging crypto.

The film, of course, is the sequel that director Rob Reiner said he’d never make. Like the original it’s been made without a script, relying heavily on improvisation. In a recent interview for Entertainment Weekly Reiner talked about how the film’s famous guests were actually amongst the film’s best improvisers.

"They were all great,” he said. “Paul McCartney is really funny. I mean, really funny. And Elton was spot on. He knew exactly what he wanted to say, and either you can do it or you can't do it. But these guys are used to being asked questions. They've been asked a million questions over their careers by reporters, and so they were totally comfortable, and you'll see what they say. It is good."

The $64 million question, though, is: it is as funny as the original? Hard to say from the trailer. We’ll have to wait til it opens at cinemas on 12 September.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors