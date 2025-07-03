“That’s not how we were. We would never do that”: Ringo has put his foot down over parts of the Beatles biopics

Ringo Starr has apparently already had a word with Sam Mendes and caused some rewriting to the upcoming Beatles’ biopics.

The director met his subject recently and over two days the pair worked on the scripts for the drummer’s individual movie, which like the others, is due to hit cinemas in April 2028.

According to the New York Times, Ringo “offered extensive notes” to Mendes to make sure that the movie provides an accurate portrayal of his early life and his first marriage to Maureen Starkey.

“He had a writer - very good writer, great reputation, and he wrote it great, but it had nothing to do with Maureen and I,” says Starr. “That’s not how we were. I’d say, ‘We would never do that.’”

Nevertheless, both Ringo and Mendes are now said to be satisfied with the rewrite. “He’ll do what he’s doing,” Starr said of the director, “and I’ll send him peace and love.”

Elsewhere in the New York Times interview, the drummer, who turns 85 this coming Monday, says he still feels like he’s in his 20s when he looks in the mirror.

"It blows me away,” he reflects. “I look in the mirror and I'm 24. I never got older than 24," he told the NYT, adding to himself, "But guess what? You did."

There’s no doubt Ringo does look good for a man in his mid 80s, but 24? Come on.

Anyway, he puts it all down to a lifetime playing drums: "I love what I'm doing. When I first started... my mother would come to the gigs. She would always say, 'You know, son, I always feel you're at your happiest when you're playing your drums’. So she noticed. And I do."