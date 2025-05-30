Andertons just slashed £456 off this stunning PRS SE, and the finish has to be seen to be believed
As a guitar fanatic always on the lookout for exceptional instruments at knock-out prices, I recently stumbled upon an incredible offer at Andertons, and it was too good not to share. They’re currently hosting a remarkable sale, featuring an impressive assortment of PRS SE models at discounts reaching 40%.
What caught my eye most were the stunning Charcoal Cherry Burst finishes that give these guitars a distinctive and eye-catching look. It's a perfect opportunity for anyone looking to elevate their sound with a gorgeous new guitar.
Right now, there are four models available, and fortunately, they consist of the most popular guitars from this renowned Maryland-based brand. Whether you desire a traditional PRS design, a metal-focused Floyd Rose-equipped model, or a quilt-topped stunner, you’ll find it here.
PRS SE Charcoal Cherry Burst: Save up to 40%
After an eye-catching PRS at a fraction of the cost, well, I've just found the sale for you. Right now, you can snag a generous 40% off the PRS SE Custom 24, Custom 24 Floyd, Custom 24-08, and the Custom 24-08 Quilt at Andertons.
First, the legendary PRS SE Custom 24 is a great choice, now priced at £649 instead of £999. This incredible instrument represents an ideal combination of looks and performance, and it's the PRS flagship model for a reason. With its eye-catching finish and top-quality hardware, this guitar is not just visually appealing but also a force to be reckoned with in terms of sound. Plus, you can currently save a substantial £350 on the price.
Next, for those who lean towards a heavier sound, the PRS Custom 24 Floyd is definitely for you. Featuring a Floyd Rose tremolo system, this model permits expressive dive bombs, amazing bends, and intense whammy effects, all while maintaining perfect tuning. Enjoy a £300 saving!
Finally, we have the PRS Custom 24-08, which comes in both the classic flame top and the stunning quilted version. Equipped with a unique switching system, this guitar offers the ability to explore a diverse range of tones. With its striking finish and adaptable sound capabilities, the Custom 24-08 is ideal for musicians seeking to broaden their creativity - and it happens to be one of my personal favourites.
Keep in mind, this sale is only on for a short time, so I strongly encourage you to act quickly to secure your desired model before it sells out.
