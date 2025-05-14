The Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 has just seen its biggest ever discount - this is a call to save a whopping £380 at Andertons

After waiting everlong for an affordable version of Dave Grohl’s iconic Trini Lopez-inspired signature guitar, Epiphone finally delivered last year. Arguably one of the most anticipated guitar launches in recent memory, the Pelham Blue semi-hollow took the guitar world by storm, and as such, they became pretty tricky to get hold of.

That said, these guitars are now more readily available, and thanks to Andertons, the model has also just received its biggest ever discount. As part of its May Clearance Event, which features insanely discounted products that, you guessed it, are only available until the end of the month, the UK-based retailer has slashed a whopping £380 off the Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335, bringing the cost down from £1,249 to only £869.

So, this is a call to Foo fanatics; you don't want to miss this epic deal! This is literally the lowest I've ever seen this guitar, and I can't imagine it's going to get cheaper.

Epiphone DG-335: was £1,249 now £869 at Andertons Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone. Save £380 at Andertons.

In our glowing review, we praised this guitar's attention to detail and impeccable finish, saying, "The Pelham Blue finish looks great, and at a glance, it’s quite surreal. Everything is finished neatly, from the binding on the F-holes, body and neck to the flawless, uniform paint job. There’s no visible defects, and as with the many Epiphones we’ve had pass through our door in the last couple of years, it’s yet further proof that the head honchos at Gibson have put the effort in when it comes to turning the tide on previous QC-related reputations."

We concluded the review by saying, "The Epiphone logo on the headstock may well carry certain connotations for some people, but as we’re continuing to witness from the Epiphone stable, these aren’t reflective of the guitars the brand is currently putting out. Let’s face it, if you want a replica of Dave Grohl’s guitar that also doubles as a very effective workhorse for any style, this is it."

It's fair to say we were mighty impressed with this model when we got hands-on with it, and to be honest, we can't really believe that it's not only on sale, but with such a massive discount. So, if you were on the fence about picking one of these up, we think your decision is now made!