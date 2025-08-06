“These are time-tested hues that have been popular through decades”: John Mayer’s PRS SE Silver Sky Rosewood gets a refresh with four all-new solid-colour finishes “inspired by traditional American fashion”

PRS Guitars has refreshed the SE version of John Mayer’s super-popular Silver Sky signature guitar with four all-new solid-colour finishes.

You can now get the SE Silver Sky Rosewood in Laurel Green, Derby Red, Trad Blue and Dandy Lion – the latter a bright yellow, fresh-as-a-daisy, and quite possibly this year’s Roxy Pink, i.e. the Silver Sky that everyone is talking about. It just needs to appear in a Mayer video.

And PRS is not forgetting the maple fretboard version. This is now available in Moon White, Stone Blue, Summit Purple and Nylon Blue, all of which were hitherto only available on the rosewood-fingerboard variant. All of these refreshed SE Silver Skies are available left-handed.

The Silver Sky’s S-style electric guitar was inspired by Mayer’s favourite 1964 Fender Stratocaster, and when you think vintage Fender, solid-colour finishes, you think of the colour schemes popularised by Motor City. Guitar makers like Fender looked to Automobile finishes for inspiration. Not here.

Mayer, who’s always well turned out, and indeed has had a long-standing signature collab with Casio’s G-SHOCK line of watches, says these new Silver Sky paint jobs are inspired by “traditional American fashion”.

“These are time-tested hues that have been popular through decades, and I’m excited to share them with the world as the latest SE colourways,” says Mayer.

4 New SE Silver Sky Rosewood Colors! 🔴 🟡 🟢 🔵 - YouTube Watch On

And with that in mind you could probably imagine these coming from a swatch book from a Ralph Lauren’s look book. Pair these with your preppy Ivy League duds, or not. Maybe you could do as Shinedown's Zach Myers did and relic yours. Either way, this more affordable version of the Silver Sky remains a formidable guitar. It is a lot for the money.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spec-wise, you’ve got a trio of vintage-voiced 635JM single-coil electric guitar pickups that PRS says will “bark and sing”, all of which are controlled by a five-way blade-style selector switch, with master volume and two tone knobs, one exclusively serving the bridge pickup, the other serving both middle and neck.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

These have solid poplar bodies, bolted-on multi-ply maple necks with a John Mayer signature 635JM profile. Whether you go with rosewood or maple, bird inlays are served up as standard, and those fingerboards have an old-school 8.5” radius.

There is a 2-point steel tremolo system, vintage-style nickel tuners, a synthetic bone nut, a multi-ply white pickguard, and it all ships in a padded gig bag.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

It’s kind of weird to think of the controversy that surrounded this model when it was first launched in 2018. The Silver Sky is now pretty much a modern classic. You can pick one up for just £/$849 street.

That’s serious electric guitar for under £/$1000. For more details, head over to PRS Guitars.