New American start-up Tiny Vinyl launches some... tiny vinyl

Attention all vinyl fans and lovers of physical music – here’s something you know you’re going to fall in love with.

It has to be the dinkiest format yet. A US-based start-up called Tiny Vinyl is launching, well, some tiny vinyl in the form of a new series of four-inch singles.

They can be played on standard turntables, at 33rpm, but even at the slower speed can still only fit in just four minutes of music per side. Of course, in the Spotify era it’s rare for any track to last over three minutes thirty. Which is handy.

What do they have over seven-inches? Well, they’re better for the planet. Tiny Vinyl say they made out of bio-attributed vinyl and just use just 15g of material per single, as against 140g for a 12 inch album.

Tiny Vinyl have entered into a partnership with US retailer Target, who are promoting the new singles on their website. As you can see here, the artists included Gracie Adams, Doechii, the Rolling Stones, Motley Crue and Lola Young.

Quite a range, then. But what they all have in common is they’re signed to Universal. Apparently though there are four inch singles on the way from some Sony-affiliated artists including Britney Spears and Doja Cat and Warners ones such as Bruno Mars and Black Sabbath.

The one catch – as it is for vinyl everywhere in 2025 – is the price. They retail at $14.99 at Target, and presumably a similar price once they reach the UK.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more information on Tiny Vinyl head over to tinyvinyl.com.