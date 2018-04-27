You might have to build Ikea and Teenage Engineering’s Frekvens music products yourself

More details have emerged regarding Ikea and Teenage Engineering’s Frekvens music products, which are set for release in 2019.

AdAge has an interview with TE’s Jesper Kouthoofd, in which he appears to confirm that a turntable, speaker and lights will be available. These brightly-coloured components are designed to attract attention, with prices for the products projected to be between $5 and $99.

"We're working on tweaking the turntable design right now to get it to a good price," says Kouthoofd. "I want it to be as low as possible."

Intriguingly, and in true Ikea fashion, it turns out that some kind of self-assembly might be required, with Kouthoofd saying it’s “a big part” of the collection. We’ll bring you more news as we get it.