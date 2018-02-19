More

This is what Ikea and Teenage Engineering’s ‘party-starting’ music products will look like

By

The Frekvens range is coming in 2019

(Image credit: Ikea)

In June 2017, Ikea announced that it was working with Teenage Engineering to create the Frekvens collection - a new range of music products aimed at ‘getting the party started’. It was suggested that this could include everything from an electronic choir to a turntable and lighting solutions.

Now Ikea has taken to Instagram to showcase final prototypes of the products, which are scheduled for release in 2019. It’s not clear exactly what these are or how they work, but lights and speakers are definitely involved.

While these are unlikely to be pro audio devices, this is certainly an intriguing collaboration, and one that we’ll be monitoring closely. We may be a way off being able to load Ikea synths onto our flatbed trolley alongside flatpack furniture, but it could happen.

From sketch to final prototype, we are checking in on #FREKVENS! Together with Jesper Kouthoofd from Teenage Engineering the aim is to create products so that you can host your party, wherever you may be. During Diseño Democrático this week we are showing the final prototypes of the collection. Love it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below! #teenageengineering #prototype #ikeatoday #diseñodemocratico #IKEAMADRIDDD IKEA Today

