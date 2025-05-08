Phase8, Korg’s ‘acoustic synth’, is finally confirmed for release, and it looks and sounds awesome

News
By ( musicradartech ) published

Superbooth 25: After a couple of years of prototypes, we get now to see the finished product

Korg Phase8
(Image credit: Korg)

Superbooth 25: Korg has been teasing an ‘acoustic synthesis’ product for a couple of years now. We first got wind of it at Superbooth 23, and a further prototype was shown at the corresponding event in 2024. Now, though, we finally have the promise of an actual product: Phase8.

This truly is a synthesizer with a difference, as its eight independent voices are electromechanical. Sounds are created using replaceable and tunable metal resonators - these can be sequenced and tweaked using envelopes, waveshaping and audio modulation.

The result is an instrument that’s simultaneously melodic and percussive. It comes out of Korg’s Berlin office, which is headed up by Tatsuya "Tats" Takahashi, the brains behind the company’s hugely popular Volca series and several other products.

We’re looking forward to playing the Phase8 at Superbooth 25. The only release information we have so far is a rough date - some time in the first quarter of 2026 - so we’ll also try and get a rough idea of price.

A post shared by KORG berlin (@korg_berlin)

A photo posted by on

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about synths

Superbooth 2025 live: all the latest synth news from Berlin, as it happens

"True to the Moog legacy and innovative spirit of Dr. Robert Moog": Moog unveils new $899 analogue monosynth, Messenger

Superbooth 2025 live: all the latest synth news from Berlin, as it happens

See more latest
Most Popular
Superbooth live
Superbooth 2025 live: all the latest synth news from Berlin, as it happens
moog synth
"True to the Moog legacy and innovative spirit of Dr. Robert Moog": Moog unveils new $899 analogue monosynth, Messenger
Andrew Weatherall
“Musical equipment does not appreciate being stored away... please keep creating, pushing boundaries”: 12 pieces of Andy Weatherall’s studio gear are now up for auction
EVH Gear Wolfgang Special TOM: featuring an EVH compensated bridge and tailpeice w/ fine tuners – and gold hardware – this Special offers a fuss-free and stable twist on Eddie Van Halen&#039;s electric guitar design
“The neck is carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen’s exacting specifications”: An EVH electric guitar with fixed bridge and fine tuners? The Wolfgang Special TOM is one classy no-fuss speed machine
Lemmy Kilmister
"He’s still in my dreams two or three times a week, getting on my case about something": Motörhead’s Phil Campbell prepares to unveil an 8ft bronze of his bandmate, Lemmy Kilmister
1010music Bento
“Designed to replace your laptop and become the brain of your setup”: Bento is an all-in-one DAW in a box that does 'everything 1010music users have been asking for'
Jackson Pro Plus Pure Metal Series: the new limited range strips the Soloist, Rhoads and Kelly down with a single Fishman bridge humbucker, Floyd Rose and black finishes as standard
“This beast of a guitar is built for speed, equipped for domination”: Jackson refreshes three classics as stripped down single-pickup shred machines – meet the limited edition Pro Plus Pure Metal range
Victory The Deputy Lunchbox Head: the British amp company has made its portable 25W head even more portable/
“Why is there no amp that can do a really nice clean, and a really nice gain-y tone, with a reverb on it?”: Victory satisfies Pete Honore’s tone cravings and rehouses his Deputy tube amp in a portable lunchbox format
Polyend Mess
“Not another multi-effect for your dentist,” but Polyend’s Mess looks like an FX sequencing powerhouse that you can really get your teeth into
Native Instruments/iZotope
“It replaced three plugins on my vocal bus - I love it!ˮ: Meet Velvet, iZotope’s new smart vocal smoothing tool