This unreleased Korg synth will be making its first live appearance in Floating Points' Glastonbury set

The Phase8 synth is an experimental project developed by Korg Berlin, a European R&D branch of the Japanese instrument manufacturer headed up by renowned engineer Tatsuya "Tats" Takahashi, best known for masterminding the Minilogue and the Volca series.

Phase8 is not your average synth. Described as an "acoustic synthesizer", it's an experimental hybrid instrument that brings together acoustic sound generation with electronic control via synth-style sequencing and modulation.

Generating sound via eight metallic resonators (each representing a synth voice) that can be swapped out, independently tuned and physically interacted with, prepared piano-style, by touching or placing objects on them, Phase8 offers envelope control, waveshaping and audio modulation, and is equipped with an eight-step polyrhythmic sequencer, along with a host of connectivity options.

After teasing Phase5, an early prototype, at Superbooth 2023, Korg Berlin showcased the Phase8 prototype the following year, before confirming the instrument's official Q1 2026 release at Superbooth 2025.

Though Phase8 has been shown off at trade shows and in demo videos, the instrument has yet to make an onstage appearance at a major concert or festival - until now. In a post shared to its Instagram account, Korg Berlin has revealed that Floating Points will be giving Phase8 its live debut in a performance at Glastonbury Festival this coming weekend.

A brief video clip shows the electronic artist jamming with Phase8 with the caption: "Floating Points on phase8 – instantly making it his 🪄! We‘re excited he‘s bringing phase8 to the @glastofest stage this week."

One of modern electronic music's most accomplished artists, Sam Shepherd - AKA Floating Points - is known for bringing together acoustic and electronic instruments in his work, which marries influences from jazz and classical with contemporary dance music and experimental electronica. In fact, in a 2019 interview with Resident Advisor, Shepherd described his track Falaise as an attempt to "treat acoustic instruments like oscillators from a synth".

On top of his performance at Glastonbury's Woodsies stage on Friday evening, Shepherd is also bringing the Sunflower soundsystem to the festival, a custom-built rig developed by Shepherd and designer Fig. G. Sunflower will be installed in a surround-sound dome tent in the festival's Silver Hayes area that will host performances from Shepherd and a number of as-yet-unannounced guests.

