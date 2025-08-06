New David Gilmour tour film and live album confirmed for later this year - watch him dip into the Pink Floyd songbook in the trailer

A trailer has been released for David Gilmour’s upcoming concert film, Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome.

The show was filmed at the ancient monument at the beginning of Gilmour’s Luck And Strange tour last September. It’s out in cinemas and IMAX theatres from September, but only for a limited time. You can purchase tickets at Gilmour’s website.

David Gilmour - Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome (Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

As you can see from the trailer, as well as selections from Luck And Strange, Gilmour dips into the Pink Floyd songbook and includes Time, Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here, amongst others.

A month after the movie comes a new live album from the 79-year-old singer and guitarist. The Luck And Strange Concerts is a whopping 23-track affair that’s spread across two CDs and four pieces of vinyl. It was recorded at various dates on the tour, which stopped over at only five cities last autumn: Brighton, London, Los Angeles, New York and, of course, Rome.

As you’d expect, the tracklist is a spread of Gilmour’s recent solo work – including a duet with his daughter Romany on Between Two Points - plus a scattering of Floyd classics. It’s out on Sony Music on 17 October 17 and again you can pre-order via the David Gilmour website.