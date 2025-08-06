“It kind of spoils it a bit for me": Here's why Paul Weller won’t be going to any of the Oasis reunion shows

One friend of Noel Gallagher’s has confirmed he definitely hasn’t been pestering him for a guest list place for the current run of Oasis dates. In an interview with Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, Paul Weller has said he won’t be going to see the reunited band. Why? Because he doesn’t like stadium shows.

"I’m not a big fan of big gigs,” the 67-year-old singer songwriter explained to the DJ. “I said to Noel, a few weeks or months ago: 'Are you going to do any warm-ups?’ which he wasn’t, but, I’d go and see something like that in a smaller venue, but I just don’t like big gigs. It doesn’t matter who it was, really."

He added: "Inevitably, it doesn’t matter too much where you’re sitting unless you’re right in the front row, you just end up watching the screens. It kind of spoils it a bit for me because I want to see whoever is playing or singing, and I want to be able to see them."

Oasis - Some Might Say - live London 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Of course, if you were feeling mischievous you might point out that this is the same Paul Weller who played Wembley Stadium just two years ago, supporting Oasis’s one time nemeses, Blur, but it should also be said that the majority of his headline shows take place in much smaller venues.

Elsewhere in the interview, Weller said that he was pleased for Noel since the Oasis reunion has turned out to be “a big cultural moment”.

He said: "You know how it’s going to go for him, it’s going to be mad. I said to him that it’s going to be a cultural moment because the amount of people I speak to just out on the street, not necessarily who you’d think would be an Oasis fan, but they are all going to it, and it’s a big cultural moment, I think that will be remembered forever.

"There’s probably not too many bands like them (Oasis) at the moment, y’know, kind of guitar music. I can’t think of any, not from the UK anyway, maybe Fontaines DC is different and people like that. So, I think it’s definitely a younger audience who missed out on that ’90s thing."