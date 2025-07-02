Billie Joe Armstrong is very much not having the time of his life as he says 'Good Riddance' to fan who gets on stage and plays an Oasis song instead of the 1997 Green Day hit they were supposed to

Oh dear. Billie Joe Armstrong just kicked a fan offstage at a gig when they deliberately started playing the wrong song. Instead of striking up Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) the prankster began playing the opening chords to Wonderwall.

The incident happened on Monday night (30 June) at the Luxepo in Luxembourg. As is the way with Green Day, for their set closer they invited a punter up on stage to join in with them and start the song off. But on this occasion the fan didn’t stick to the script.

In footage captured at the show you can see the fan strumming Wonderwall followed by Armstrong exclaiming "oh fuck me" into the mic before he takes the acoustic off him and the fan is ushered off stage by security. “Nice try, nice try”, Armstrong says, before he starts the song on his own.

When footage of the incident went online, who should respond but Liam Gallagher himself, who simply couldn’t stop himself. “Best song of the night,” he quipped on Twitter/X.

Those of us with long memories might recall that his brother once had something to say about this very scenario. Back when he was promoting his first High Flying Birds album in 2011, Noel spoke to Rolling Stone and said: “I’ve always thought most bands should play Oasis songs, anyway. The Foo Fighters should definitely do a couple. Green Day could do even more than one or two. Radiohead? I mean, let’s face it. It’d be a better night out.”