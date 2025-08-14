Largest subwoofers ever made unleashed: “Incredibly powerful, efficient, and fast”

Hi-fi nerds will have heard about Ascendo Immersive. The German company were already renowned for their enormous 80 Sub – the enormous 80-inch subwoofer which was the largest in the world. Now they’ve gone even bigger and dialled it up to 100.

Yes, Ascendo has put two new bass beasts onto the market – the 64 Sub Pro Passive Infrasonic Sealed and the 100 Sub Pro Passive Infrasonic Sealed. The latter spans 100 inches, making it, yes, the largest of its kind in the world once more. This is bass you will feel in your bones.

How have they done it? Well, the quad suspension system has been optimised for greater linear and non-linear movement across the range. The voice coil at the centre of the cone has a diameter of 21 inches in diameter, larger than many commercially available full-sized subs.

The cabinets have been upgraded for more rigidity and control, and enclosure depth increased for extended frequency response at the bottom end. Ascendo have also used multiple-density damping materials to lower resonance frequency, resulting in a clean, punchy impulse response. The driver unit of the 100 Sub Pro on its own weighs in at a whopping 260 kg.

Obviously this isn’t the sort of thing you’ll install in your living room, unless you want to seriously hack off your neighbours. Or even in a club. It is, as Ascendo’s Geoffrey Heinzel suggests, for state-of-the-art home cinemas. "These two new subwoofers are the largest in the world for home cinema, and are incredibly powerful, efficient, and fast," explained Heinzel.

"We are proud to be the leader in infrasonic bass. Our continuous innovation in this category translates to an extremely high-performance, emotionally connected experience that enriches state-of-the-art home theaters and music reproduction systems with bass you can feel."

There’s no information on the price yet. Seriously expensive, you’d assume. But then there are seriously big.