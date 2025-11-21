“If the studio fits on a desktop, iLoud Sub fits right in”: IK Multimedia’s new sub is designed for small setups and includes ARC X room correction
IK boasts that its new sub has the smallest footprint on the market and offers a “tight, accurate, and musical response that can be relied on for every mix”
IK Multimedia has unveiled the latest addition to its iLoud range of compact studio monitors. The iLoud Sub is a bass speaker that’s diminutive in size but not – according to IK – in sound, and which makes use of the company’s ARC X room correction tech.
According to IK, the iLoud Sub has the smallest footprint of any comparable sub on the market, making it perfect for tight studio spaces. Despite this, it is still capable of bass extension down to 25Hz and is said to offer a “tight, accurate, and musical response that can be relied on for every mix.”
The unit is equipped with a 6.5-inch ‘high-performance’ aluminium driver, dual 6.5-inch passive radiators and is capable of 200w peak power amplification. It has XLR and RCA inputs and outputs, along with a USB digital audio input. The speaker is also Bluetooth compatible for streaming audio.
The iLoud Sub can also make use of IK’s ARC X room correction technology, even when connected to monitors that aren’t part of IK’s range. Once connected, running ARC X will automatically calibrate the setup to provide, according to IK, “the most natural, flat and balanced sound across the entire listening spectrum.”
Fittingly, ARC X has also been recently upgraded to now include automatic subwoofer setup, meaning it can be used to calibrate and time-align the iLoud Sub to easily integrate it into any compact monitoring setup. As IK puts it, “if the studio fits on a desktop, iLoud Sub fits right in”.
The iLoud Sub will be shipping in December priced at $599/€599, which includes the ARC X control software and plugin, as well as an ARC Measurement microphone. Head to the IK Multimedia site for more.
