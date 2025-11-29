I don’t need another pair of small project studio monitors, but this deal on the IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitor is making me think I might need to sell my old ones

When we received a pair of IK Multimedia iLoud Micro studio monitors for review, I was really enamoured by the sound quality in such a small form factor. They really do belie their diminutive stature by delivering a solid and accurate sound.

And I wasn't the only one impressed by their performance. Check out our five-star IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitor review for even more info on these amazing monitors.

For Black Friday, they have taken a big hit in the price department at Sweetwater, so much so that I am considering selling my current pair of minuscule studio monitors in favour of these.

The iLoud Micros are the ideal solution for anyone who needs a compact desktop monitoring solution, whether space is at a premium or they need to travel light. It’s something that I often encounter, where I need to be able to pack away a setup in my home most days.

It would be unfair of me to name and shame my current monitors here, but suffice to say that the iLoud Micros outperform my current small project monitor setup in every way. In fact, I’d say more so, as they are jam-packed with features such as Bluetooth and room calibration, whereas my old pair of speakers are a bit on the basic side.

One of iLoud’s best features for my small home studio is that the sound isolation bases are adjustable, which provides the perfect listening angle when I'm working at the kitchen table.

Save 34% ($120) IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitor (pair): was $349 now $229 at Sweetwater Sound IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitors are probably the best small project studio monitors that we have ever tested here at MusicRadar... and that was when they were full price! Imagine our glee now that they're $120 off at Sweetwater this Cyber Weekend. This deal is a no-brainer.

Now's the perfect time to get this deal because you can take advantage of the savings to buy the extra iLoud Micro Monitor carry case, which retails at $39, and is the best companion for anyone who is hoping to use these monitors on the go.

