Hear your mixes like never before with up to $100 off Beyerdynamic's dependable studio headphones - including the DT 770 Pro X and DT 990 Pro

You won't find me without my workhorse studio headphones, and Beyerdynamic just discounted a bunch of cans for Black Friday on Amazon
With up to $100 off Beyerdynamic headphones at Amazon for Black Friday, if you want to finally grab yourself a pair of some of the most highly rated studio headphones, now’s the time. I use the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro 250ohm personally and find they are the best and most comfortable headphones for studio sessions. For anyone tracking guitars, vocals, or full mixes, this kind of discount on a flagship studio pair is a rare moment worth grabbing.
Why are Beyerdynamic headphones so sought-after? It’s partly heritage. The company has been producing elite studio gear in Germany since 1924, but more than that, it’s their sound, comfort, and build. The DT line are studio-staple models with excellent price-to-performance ratio, precision sound reproduction, and replaceable parts.
I don’t think I’ve been to a studio that didn’t have a pair of Beyers knocking around somewhere. The open-back models deliver space and detail to your mixes, while their closed or semi-closed models offer isolation and punch that make them perfect for tracking instruments. I personally love the coiled cable on the Pro models too, it’s more practical for workstation pulling, lying back in the mix chair, or switching between amp rig and interface without tangling.
My go-to open-back reference phones. High-resolution detail, comfy velour pads, spring steel headband, and coiled cable. Ideal for mixing, listening bac,k and long-duration sessions. This discount makes a pro-quality reference pair genuinely attainable.
Closed-back, detachable cable version with the STELLAR.45 driver—excellent for tracking, bleed-free monitoring, or layering guitars. I use these when I need isolation but top-tier fidelity. At this price, they’re hard to beat.
Legendary monitoring headphones that combine comfort, sturdy build, and reliable sound. The classic model, ideal for tracking drums, room mics, or guitar rigs. This deal brings pro-tool quality into near-entry cost.
The upper-tier closed-back flagship: Tesla drivers, unmatched clarity, velour & leather pads included, multiple impedances. I’d pick these when hard deadlines meet demanding clients, and I need monitoring gear that flat-out performs. Rare to see this level of discount.
A slightly more accessible variant of the open-back DT 990 family. Same sonic DNA: spacious soundstage, detailed highs, excellent comfort. Great for mixing, mastering, or simply better listening. For this price, it’s a smart buy if you want open-back performance.
The Black Friday music deals have seen big price drops across multiple models - everything from $30 or $40 off the less expensive models, and $100 off two of its headline models. That brings premium studio headphones into a much more accessible range. For example, the DT 990 Edition sees serious price cuts for open-back monitoring. The closed-back DT 770 Pro and flagship DT 1770 Pro MKII are similarly on sale. For users who already own basic headsets and want to step into real studio monitoring territory, now is the moment.
These are proven models used in pro studios and by engineers. If you’ve been hesitating on buying a ‘serious’ pair of headphones because they felt expensive or hard to justify, then here’s your window. I’ve sat through six-hour tracking loops wearing my DT 990s with no real fatigue, and that’s valuable in a world of budget ‘phones that feel fine for an hour or two but not a full session. In short, if you want monitoring gear you’ll keep, not swap in six months, these deals are definitely worth your attention
