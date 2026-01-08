"We thought you could make an album faster on the road, as you are working more with computers, but we did not get the gratification from it": Brandon Flowers explains he’s concentrating on solo activity this year

Brandon Flowers has been outlining his plans for the next couple of years and it looks like it will be 2027 before a new Killers album emerges.

Talking to The Sun, he explained that first of all he’s got not one but two solo records lined up: “I have two records complete. One is almost mixed. The other will follow shortly. I’m trying to decide how this is going to work logistically. I had a ball making them in Nashville. It’s a departure for sure. Gotta keep you all on your toes.”

“My best guess is that in 2027 you will get the best Killers record.”

By that time it will be six years since the band’s last album Pressure Machine. Flowers explained that the delay has been partly a knock-on effect from Covid.

The Killers - The Man - YouTube Watch On

“In 2022 we finally took Imploding The Mirage (their 2020 album) on the road. It was immense and we did 90-plus gigs. In 2023 we did 65 more gigs. There was a pent-up demand for that communal experience after Covid. Here’s where it gets tricky.”

He continued: “Then 2024 saw us celebrating 20 years of Hot Fuss with the residency at Caesar’s, and 20 years of the band with Rebel Diamonds (their 2023 greatest hits album). The production and time that went into it all wiped out 2024, 2025 wrapped up so the two solo records I expect will be coming out in 2026.”

“We’ve been writing here and there,” he added.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What sort of album it will be when it finally comes out is an interesting one. In 2024 Flowers said that the band had been working on a synth pop record whilst on the road, but had ditched the idea, saying: "We thought you could make an album faster on the road, as you are working more with computers, but we did not get the gratification from it.”

Instead they had switched plans, he explained: "We are now making a rock ’n’ roll album. We have only been around 20 years and from when we started, rock radio is a different animal as there were fewer and fewer stations."