“My album is done”: Bruno Mars confirms that his fourth solo record is ready to go

Bruno Mars has confirmed that he’s finished his new album, which will be his first for a decade.

The news came through last night (Monday 5 January) in the simplest way possible, with Mars simply posting “My album is done” on his Twitter/X account. There are no other details as yet regarding the album’s title or release date, let alone possible singles or the style of music contained within.

The Hawaiian popster hasn’t released a full album since 24K Magic, which landed in November 2016. He hasn’t been entirely idle in the decade since, though. In 2021 he released an album with rapper Anderson .Paak under the name Silk Sonic. Then there have been the one-off collaborations that are bread and butter for an A-list pop star such as he: Die With A Smile with Lady Gaga and APT with Rosé were both Billboard Number Ones, and last year’s, er, Fat Juicy & Wet saw him team up with rapper Sexyy Red.

In between putting the finishing touches to his new album, Mars also found time before Christmas to perform at the Eldridge Industries holiday party. Most office parties make do with a karaoke machine, but Eldridge boss billionaire Todd Boehly (who also co-owns Chelsea FC) corralled Mars, alongside Slash, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Antony Kiedis and Yungblud into providing the corporate entertainment for his seasonal bash...