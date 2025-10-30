"I make Blood Orange music with the hopes that it will solely be listened to in headphones": Blood Orange teams up with AIAIAI to redesign the Tracks and TMA-2 Wireless headphones

Dev Hynes, better known as Blood Orange, has partnered with Danish audio brand AIAIAI and will kick off its new Artist Series with limited editions of two of its flagship headphone models.

As part of the collaboration, AIAIAI will release limited editions of both the Tracks and TMA-2 Wireless headphones, which have been redesigned in accordance with Hynes' own creative vision.

The Blood Orange edition cans have been created with a focus on subtlety and functionality, with the Tracks sporting a bold orange foam and the TMA-2s coming in a light grey with orange accents.

Both the limited edition Tracks and TMA-2 Wireless headphones will hit the market on on 30 October, with the Tracks retailing at $70/€70 and the TMA 2 wireless coming in at $220/€220.

AIAIAI's audio gear has become a favourite of many DJs, producers and touring musicians, including Kaytranada, Peggy Gou and Fred Again, and Hynes is happy to be among that number.

“I only ever want to work on products that I actually use, so the idea of doing something with AIAIAI was a no brainer", he says of the partnership. "I make Blood Orange music with the hopes that it will solely be listened to in headphones, which is part of what makes working with AIAIAI so exciting to me.”

(Image credit: AIAIAI)

As a Grammy-nominated artist with a body of work spanning film scores, collaborations with the likes of Debbie Harry, FKA Twigs and A$AP Rocky, and five Blood Orange studio albums (including the recent Essex Honey), Hynes represents the ideal collaborator for AIAIAI.

“Working with Dev Hynes (Blood Orange) has been both a dream come true and the perfect way to launch our first series of artist partnerships. We’ve been fans of his for years and have always felt proud seeing him wear and use AIAIAI products since the early days," says AIAIAI founder, Frederik Jørgensen.

"Dev is a true artist – his work spans from classic to punk, always driven by a distinct sense of style and emotion. Bringing that creative energy into our products has been an incredible experience.”

Although AIAIAI has not yet announced when we can expect the next instalment in its Artist Series, the brand has made clear that a number of other artists will get the chance to apply their vision to redesigning its hardware.

If this initial launch has caught your attention in the meantime, you can order both the Tracks and the TMA-2 Wireless headphones direct from aiaiai.audioor bloodorange.net, as well as selected retailers such as HBX.