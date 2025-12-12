Sheeran's 'rural Abbey Road': Star gets go-ahead to convert pig farm into private recording studio - on one condition

Ed Sheeran has plans, apparently, to turn a dilapidated old pig farm he bought last year into a recording facility. But any hopes he had that it might be the ‘rural Abbey Road’ (as reported by some sources) look to have been stymied by council restrictions.

The piggery is near his 16-acre estate, aka ‘Sheeranville’ that he’s gradually been building up over the last decade. Sheeran bought the old farm, which includes a Grade II-listed farmhouse, two years ago

The Sun is reporting that the 34-year-old singer-songwriter has been given the go ahead by the local council in question, though with certain restrictions.

The problem seems to centre on the barn, which he hopes to convert into a studio. The council approval notice states that: “The use of the barn shall remain functionally linked to the adjacent dwelling as a personal studio space.”

“(The) reason to safeguard the residential amenity of nearby occupiers and to ensure that the development remains acceptable in terms of noise impact.”

Indeed, the singer’s team said in their planning statement that the studio would be for personal use only. The statement said: “The barn sits within a large private space with a formal, established access from the adjacent road. The change of use can be easily achieved within the existing structure of the barn, with no extensions or alteration works proposed.”

“As noted above the proposed use will be limited to personal use by the owner/occupier of the adjacent Tannington Barn. We would be happy for any consent to include a condition to this effect.”