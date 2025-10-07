Ed Sheeran announces Adolescence-style single-shot Netflix special

Ed Sheeran has his own Netflix special One Shot With Ed Sheeran coming to our screens in November.

And that title is very much literal. The film is indeed captured in one shot and sees director Philip Barantini film Sheeran as he ambles around New York, busking on sidewalks and subway trains, interacting with strangers and generally being the cheery but down-to-earth multi-millionaire minstrel he is.

Barantini has, of course, used the single-shot technique before – most notably in each episode of Adolescence, a huge Netflix hit earlier this year, and the feature film Boiling Point.

It’s available to stream from Friday November 21.

It comes a month after Sheeran released Play, which, he has explained, will be the first of a planned series of albums based around the controls of a cassette or DVD recorder. Next up is apparently Rewind.

In an interview last month with The Sun’s Bizarre column, Sheeran said: “I made Play and Rewind at the same time, and we finished Play first because it felt like the most exciting one.

"They’re very much like twin albums. But one leant more into Indian culture and one leant more into nostalgia. So they veered off in different directions.”

“So Rewind is, I’d say, two months off being totally locked and loaded and ready to go.”

That’s not to say that it will be released before the end of 2025. When asked when fans could be expected to hear it, the singer-songwriter said: “I guess at some point in the next 18 months.”

And after Rewind, well, there will be Pause, Fast Forward, Stop and, finally, Eject. The latter, Sheeran has said will be the world’s pre-planned posthumous album, to be released only after he shuffles off this mortal coil.

That is, in all likelihood, a long way off. In the meantime, the Suffolk-raised songwriter has five arena dates pencilled in for later this year, in Paris, Munich, Coventry, Manchester and Dublin.