“I used to take pills for fun. Now I take them to stay alive”: Two intimate Ozzy Osbourne documentaries set to drop in early October

There are not one, but two Ozzy Osbourne documentaries heading towards your screens in the first week of October.

First up, there’s Paramount+’s Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now. Directed by BAFTA winner Tania Alexander, it was filmed over the past six years and shows Ozzy’s fight to return to the live stage for one last show, even as he battles Parkinson’s and other injuries.

Family members, collaborators and friends all contribute, and the doc’s talking heads include many of those who played at the Back To The Beginning show in July, including Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Duff McKagan, James Hetfield, Chad Smith, Robert Trujillo and, of course, Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde.

A trailer has been put online, which includes a killer opening line from a visibly frail Ozzy: “I used to take pills for fun. Now I take them to stay alive”.

Ozzy: No Escape From Now | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The doc was never meant as a posthumous tribute, though as Paramount Plus say in a press statement, that is how it has ended up: “Following his death on July 22, 2025, the documentary now stands as a testament to Ozzy’s courage, wit, determination and talent — qualities that ensure he remains a hero to millions around the world.”

Meanwhile the BBC have confirmed a new broadcast date for their doc, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home. This was meant to have been screened in mid August but was postponed with the BBC saying that it was "respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film".

It is now set to go out on BBC1 and iplayer on Thursday 2 October at 9pm. The updated synposis for the doc describes it as "candid and moving portrait of one of Birmingham's favourite sons, and the remarkable relationship with Sharon".

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It shows how Osbournes faced "a monumental battle, both on a professional and personal level" to defy his health problems to move home and to stage the final gig.

"But Ozzy has never been a man to take no for an answer, and with Sharon's support he sets about achieving his goals with the determination, blistering honesty and razor-sharp sense of humour that have endeared him to millions for over 50 years.

"He will stop at nothing to make his body work as well as it used to, with the film capturing remarkable levels of resolve."

The Paramount Plus doc No Escape From Now is set to drop a few days later, on Tuesday 7 October.