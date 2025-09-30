“I’m so looking forward to an English summer”: The trailer for the BBC Ozzy Osbourne documentary is up online

The BBC have put a trailer for their upcoming Ozzy Osbourne documentary, Coming Home, up online.

This is the programme that was originally going to be broadcast in August, just a couple of weeks after Ozzy’s death, but was postponed out of respect for the Osbourne family. It’s now scheduled for this Thursday (October 2).

As you can see, the trailer reflects the documentary’s shifting focus. Originally, it was going to be a series called Home To Roost about the Osbournes’ relocation from Los Angeles back to the UK. But as Ozzy’s health deteriorated, it became increasingly about his efforts to get fit enough to play one last gig, which of course he accomplished in July.

Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home | Trailer – BBC - YouTube Watch On

“I’m so looking forward to an English summer,” he announces at the start, before Sharon explains that: “I always always told Ozzy that when you’re 70 we say goodbye (to LA).”

There’s some heart-wrenching stuff in there, too. We see some of the handwritten messages the couple leave for each other around the house. "He still leaves me little notes," says Sharon. "I'll look in a drawer and there's a little note from him."

Mixed with that is some more light-hearted material though. Sharon insists, unconvincingly, that “we’re quite normal, we’re quite boring really when it comes down to it”. That is then juxtaposed with Ozzy saying: “I wouldn’t say we’re f***ing normal.”

“Do you want a quiet life now,” asks Sharon, to which her husband answers: “No... yes, but no.”

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is on BBC1 and iplayer on Thursday 2 October at 9pm.