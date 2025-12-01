“My main influences? Love, anger, depression and Zeppelin": It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley is coming to HBO Max later this week, and this is your last chance to subscribe for just $2.99 a month

While Disney+ is continuing its endless Beatles love-in with the release of remastered Anthology series, fans of Jeff Buckley are eagerly awaiting the arrival of an acclaimed documentary about the enigmatic singer-songwriter on HBO Max.

The basics of Buckley’s story are well-known. He shot to fame in 1994 when he released Grace, an album that became an instant classic, but drowned in a river two years later, aged just 30.

The film, though, sheds new light on his life and legacy. Directed by Academy Award nominee Amy Berg, it features never-before-seen footage from Buckley’s archives and intimate accounts from his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, and former bandmates, including Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred.

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann is another who pays tribute. In the trailer, she says, “I mean, he was literally the best singer I ever heard,” while Alanis Morissette reveals that “he was and is my favourite.”

Said trailer suggests that it’s Buckley himself, though, who remains the star. “My main influences? Love, anger, depression and Zeppelin,” he says at one point.

Asked what he wants his fans to think of him, meanwhile, Buckley replies: “Just the music. ‘Cos when I'm dead, that's the only thing that'll be around.”