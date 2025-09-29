“It centres on deep-seated emotions – jealousy, ill-will, anger – and then a deep desire for reconciliation”: Upcoming Oasis tour film promises 'deeply-moving' scenes of the Gallaghers repairing their relationship

Oasis wrapped up the UK leg of their reunion tour this weekend and head off now for dates in Japan, Australia and South America. But fans still have a film of the reunion tour to look forward to, which, according to one source, will have 'phenomenal' behind-the-scenes footage of the Gallaghers.

That source, said to be close to the producer Steven Knight, has told the Mirror: “The footage and access given to Steven and his team is phenomenal. Liam and Noel have never been seen in such an open and vulnerable way.”

“This is much greater than a ‘let’s do it for the money’ comeback. It centres on deep-seated emotions – jealousy, ill-will, anger – and then a deep desire for reconciliation.”

They continue: “The footage of them being reunited, and discussions of how that came to be, will see the pair of them opening up like never before. It was very raw and deeply moving. Liam had to man up and make apologies and take ownership of much of the cause of the issues.”

“Noel, too, stepped up. The first couple of weeks were maybe the first time egos were left at the door. Of course, once we got closer to the gigs, Liam’s swagger was back with a bang – but away from the spotlight he’s been mindful of maintaining harmony.”

Up until now, fans have had little idea of what’s actually been going on between the two brothers behind the stage. The Gallaghers have kept the press at arm’s length since the reunion announcement last year.

There have been zero interviews and no official explanation of how and why, after years of sniping at each other on social media, they suddenly decided to get back together. You’d hope Knight’s film will be able to tell us more.

Meanwhile, the band have confirmed that their 2000 live album Familiar To Millions is to be reissued. It’s a recording of their show at Wembley Stadium from July of that year and was their only official live album during the band’s initial lifetime.

Back then, it was significant for finally seeing a release for Step Out, a track that was withdrawn from (What’s The Story) Morning Glory at the last minute because of its, well, startling similarity to Stevie Wonder’s Uptight.

Familiar To Millions is coming out in double CD and triple vinyl formats, with the vinyl arriving in an array of different colours – silver, blue, red and black. It’s out on November 14, just a few weeks after the 30th Anniversary edition of Morning Glory, which will be in the shops at the end of this week (October 3).