“The guitar tones alone were worth the price of admission”: Jon Bon Jovi was impressed by Oasis live

Jon Bon Jovi has said that he went to see Oasis a couple of months back and that he “enjoyed it immensely.”

The singer was appearing on Chris Evans’ Virgin Radio Breakfast Show, and confirmed that he attended one of the band’s two gigs at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. He said that he needed to “smell a rock and roll band. I needed to be out there to see what a rock band looks like on a stage again.”

Interestingly, he heaped praise on Noel’s guitar playing: “The guitar tones alone were worth the price of admission, and they both sang great. And the songs that the Americans know – and you gotta remember they’re not as well known in America. The general punter knows a third of the songs - the audiences ate it up. They loved it.”

“People really want (to see) a rock band again,” he told Evans. “No dancers, no tricks, no loops, no recorded stuff – they wanted to hear a rock band.”

Oasis played five stadium dates in the States in August and September, in New Jersey, Los Angeles and Chicago. Notoriously, during the band’s 90s heyday the US was the one place that proved resistant to the Gallaghers’ charms. But it seems that rather than ‘break’ America in one fail swoop (like their idols, The Beatles) Oasis have ended up doing it by stealth – all five gigs sold out with ease.

The band are now nearing the end of the reunion tour – they have just five gigs left in Argentina, Brazil and Chile. And after that? We’ll no doubt hear the Gallaghers’ plans for ‘26 in the fullness of time...