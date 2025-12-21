Thomann are giving away a pair of free tickets to next year’s Montreux Jazz Festivals

We’re at the darkest point of the year – the depths week of December. Festival season might feel like years away, but it’ll soon be upon us. Now, one of Europe’s music retailers is giving away a pair of VIP tickets to one of the continent’s most prestigious fests for doing as little as signing up to a mailing list.

We know… we know, mailing lists are a pain. But it is a pretty decent prize. Thomann are giving away tickets – to the Montreux Jazz Festival next July, which include a two-day pass, travel costs, transfers and accommodation as well as a backstage tour.

If you’re already on the Thomann mailing list, you’ll probably know all this and will have received all the information needed to enter the draw. If not, the giveaway lasts from midnight on Sunday 21 December to the end of the day on Saturday, 27 December. So you have between those dates to get yourself onto the mailing list and enter.

Montreux Jazz Festival 2024 – Official Aftermovie - YouTube Watch On

It’s important to note, Thomann say, that you have to participate using the same email address you use to sign up for the mailing list.

The winners will be announced within three working days of the deadline via email.

And oh yes, the festival takes place from July 3 to the 18 next year. The lineup is usually announced around April time so the lucky winner will receive their exact travel dates around then.