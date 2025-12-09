Thomann's Play It. Feel it. challenge is offering musicians the chance to win prizes worth up to €1000 for reimagining the theme from the brand's latest short films

German audio gear brand Thomann has released a series of new short films, and is inviting musicians across the world to reinterpret the main theme for a chance to win gift cards worth as much as €1000.

Designed to capture the electrifying effect music can have on our lives, the short films come in at just under a minute each, and see a drummer, a violin player and a guitarist transported to new places by the sheer emotion of their playing.

Thomann is challenging musicians of all levels to create and submit their own versions of the theme, making their entries as simple or as complex as they like - be it the addition of a solo or some extra parts, a remix of the track, or a complete rearrangement.

All applicants will need to record and film their process, then post a video on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook or TikTok tagging @thomann.music with the hashtag #PlayitFeelitChallenge before filling out the submission form on the Thomann website and including a link to their post in the form.

To support their creation, applicants can also download the complete asset package from the Thomann site, which contains official stems (both group stems and stems for individual instruments), backing tracks (with and without a click) and instrument notation for three lead instruments.

The competition started on November 26th and will run until January 18th at 23:59 CET (GMT +1). Once entries have closed, a jury will decide the winners in three categories - best instrumental performance, best vocal performance, and best remix - with results to be announced in early February.

For each of the three categories, Thomann will be offering the winners gift cards worth €1000 (1st place), €500 (2nd place) and €250 (3rd place), plus the brand will also randomly select 30 other applicants to receive €50 gift cards just for taking part.

If you're interested in signing up and want to find more information, including the official asset package and all three short films, you can head over to the Thomann website to get started.