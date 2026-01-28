“Symphony No 15 is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the symphony”: Philip Glass pulls premiere at the new Trump-approved Kennedy Center

That giant of modern classical music, Philip Glass, has become the latest artist to cancel a performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC after its take over by Donald Trump.

The 88-year-old composer was to have premiered his Symphony No 15, Lincoln at the Center in June, but in a statement has withdrawn it, explaining that: “After thoughtful consideration, I have decided to withdraw my Symphony No 15 ‘Lincoln’ from the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Symphony No 15 is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the symphony.”

“Therefore, I feel an obligation to withdraw this symphony premiere from the Kennedy Center under its current leadership.”

Glass’s new symphony is apparently specifically inspired by a speech Lincoln gave in 1838, decades before he became president, in which he warned about the dangers of mob violence, citing several recent murders carried out by pro-slavery vigilante groups.

He also pointed out the threat these - and the politicians who aimed to control them - could pose to the US government and the Constitution. You can then very much see the composer’s point...

The decision by Glass comes a year after Trump installed a new board of trustees at the centre, installed himself as chairman and has pursued controversial changes to the institution’s mission, specifically dispensing with anything he perceived as being ‘woke’.

More recently, he has even changed the name of the venue so it is now the ‘Trump-Kennedy Center’.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, as Trump and his appointees to the board are fast discovering, the world of high culture is stuffed to the gills with allegedly ‘woke’ artists.

Others to have cancelled performances at the Kennedy Center include folk singer Kirsty Lee, jazz outfit The Cookers, drummer and percussionist Chuck Redd, soprano singer Renee Fleming, Philadelphian rock band Low Cut Connie, singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens, banjo player Bela Fleck and a revival of the Broadway production of Hamilton.

You can, however, still see Back To The Future: The Musical there in July, should you wish. Lovely.