“Thanks for the geography lesson… I don't know what you have to be so proud of right now": Black Crowes booed at gig in Tampa, Florida

In the tinder box that is the United States in mid-2026, it seems the smallest of gestures can start a fire. And so it is that the Black Crowes – not a group who have ever really been known as political firebrands – have found themselves caught up in a controversy that ended with them getting booed at a gig on Sunday night in Tampa.

The band were playing a date on their Southern Hospitality tour when a visual on the big screens showed the band’s Black Crowe character dressed as Uncle Sam. At this, a section of the crowd started chanting ‘U-S-A! U-S-A!’

The Black Crowes Booed For Dissing Crowd Chanting 'USA' - YouTube Watch On

Frontman Chris Robinson responded to the crowd, saying: “Thanks for the geography lesson.” When they continued, the singer added: "I don't know what you have to be so proud of right now."

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This, it quickly became clear, was a red rag to a bull and booing ensued, with many in the crowd choosing to leave the gig altogether.

This prompted Robinson to address the crowd, saying: “Some of us have real faith. AND for those of you f***ing booing us, some of us are not afraid and most assuredly are not f***ing ignorant.”

In a career that dates back almost 40 years, the Crowes have rarely addressed political issues in their music. Indeed in a Mojo interview from early this year, Chris Robinson said: "I'm not interested in politics.”

However, he did add: "(But) I know what’s right and wrong – and this sh*t going on right now is wrong. Look man, I’m almost 60, alright? I don’t tell anyone what to do, because I don’t like to be told what to do. But I know right and wrong. The world’s teetering on the edge with all this bulls**t, but if there’s a street fighting man out there, he’s got to be a young man, right? But these kids don’t seem to give a f***"

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Anyway, the band have another 12 dates on their US tour to go, including a show tonight in St Augustine, Florida. It will be interesting if they receive a similar reaction...