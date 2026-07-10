You can now control FL Studio with an agentic AI chatbot from inside the DAW

What's new in FL Studio 2026? - YouTube Watch On

Image-Line has launched an update to FL Studio that makes it the first major DAW to implement agentic AI directly into its workflow.

Available now as a free download for all existing users, FL Studio 2026 also features a redesigned version of its Flex instrument, a new transient-splitting multi-effect, cloud-based project backup and more.

After introducing Gopher – an AI-powered chatbot that offered users guidance from the DAW's manual and knowledge base – with FL Studio 2025, Image-Line has transformed Gopher into an agentic assistant that can access and make changes to your project. Ask Gopher to change the level of a track, adjust a plugin parameter or reorganize your mixer channels, for example, and the action will be performed in your DAW.

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Image-Line says these new capabilities are designed to help beginners learn the software and speed up workflows for existing users, and is keen to emphasize that Gopher does not train on user data.

Another tool introduced in FL Studio 2025 that's received a significant update this year is Loop Starter, a feature that helps users quickly generate new ideas via FL's Channel Rack. Loop Starter now draws on a substantially expanded sound library via FL Cloud, and offers users a longer list of genres from which to choose from.

Flex (Image credit: Image-Line)

Alongside the updates to Gopher and Loop Starter, FL Studio 2026 features a major upgrade to Flex, its most popular stock plugin. Refreshed with a modern, visually engaging aesthetic, a new browser and a revised sound engine under the hood, the preset-based instrument is now more CPU-efficient and arrives with eight free sound packs that are available to all FL Studio users.

FL Studio 2026 also introduces Transmitter, an all-new effects plugin that splits signal into transient and sustain elements for independent processing. These two parts of the signal can be processed within Transmitter, via its onboard saturation, delay and reverb, or routed to the Mixer to be processed on independent tracks using other plugins. Transmitter is available as part of FL Studio's All Plugins Edition.

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In addition, FL Studio's 2026 update brings with it a long list of less flashy but highly useful updates, a highlight of which is automatic cloud backup, meaning that saved projects can now be backed up to the cloud for secure storage.

FL Cloud Project Backup is included with every FL Cloud plan: Free tier users get 500MB of storage, Plus get 5GB, and Pro get a massive 1TB. (FL Cloud is Image-Line's subscription-based add-on for FL Studio that offers users samples, plugins, mastering tools and distribution through DistroKid).

Transmitter (Image credit: Image-Line)

Another addition that caught our eye is FL Studio 2026's new Audio Logger. Running in the background, Audio Logger continuously captures the last 60 seconds of the DAW's master output – a bit like Ableton Live's Capture MIDI function, but for audio – meaning that you'll never lose an idea, even if you forget to hit record.

“Every second spent searching, organizing, or recovering work is time taken away from creating,” Image-Line CEO Constantin Koehncke said in a statement.

“With FL Studio 2026, we’ve removed friction throughout the creative process with a wide range of quality-of-life and workflow improvements, while introducing powerful new creative tools designed to inspire new ideas and help more people make more music.”

For a comprehensive overview of what's new in FL Studio 2026, visit Image-Line's website.