AlphaTheta’s new all-in-one DJ rig aims to provide “a natural transition from home DJing to club environments”

Introducing XDJ-AN - all-in-one DJ system - YouTube Watch On

AlphaTheta has launched its latest all-in-one DJ system, the two-channel XDJ-AN, a smaller counterpart to the company’s flagship XDJ-AZ, which is pitched as providing “a natural transition from home DJing to club environments.”

The XDJ-AN has a layout loosely inspired by AlphaTheta’s club-standard CDJs and the popular DJM series of mixers. The idea being that aspiring or practicing DJs can develop their skills on the device at home and then easily make the transition to a club DJ booth.

That layout features many of the same features as the XDJ-AZ, albeit in a smaller and pared back format. Each of the two deck controllers has a 132mm jogwheel complete with play and cue buttons and a tempo fader. The XDJ-AN loses the multi-functional pads of its bigger sibling in favour of eight hot cue buttons that sit above each jogwheel. Each deck also has a rotary for engaging and adjusting loops.

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(Image credit: AlphaTheta)

The mixer section has two channels, each with a track fader, trim control, three-band EQ and bi-direction Color knob for engaging the mixer’s Sound Color FX. The XDJ-AN has the same six Sound Color FX as the XDJ-AZ – Space, Dub Echo, Sweep, Noise, Crush and Filter – but trims the list of BMP synced Beat FX down to just three types: Reverb, Echo and Flanger.

Track selection, library management and settings are all controlled via a central 7-inch colour touchscreen.

One of XDJ-AN’s biggest selling points is the broad array of sources from which it can play music. Although it can function as an entirely self-contained unit, the XDJ-AN can act as a controller for rekordbox, Serato DJ Lite and Pro or Algoriddim djay Pro (although the latter two require a separate license to access the full software).

When not connected to a computer, the XDJ-AN can load tracks via USB. It can also work in conjunction with a mobile device running either rekordbox for iOS or djay for iOS.

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As with AlphaTheta’s recent CDJ updates, the XDJ-AN also goes all-in on wireless streaming and cloud connectivity. The device itself is equipped with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Rekordbox subscribers with CloudDirectPlay plans can access their library via Google Drive or Dropbox and sync and track data or cue point edits across multiple devices.

Users can also stream tracks directly from Apple Music, Beatport or Tidal – although again, subscriptions are required.

The XDJ-AN also comes equipped with AlphaTheta’s SonicLink tech, which allows for low-latency wireless monitoring using the company’s compatible headphone models.

I/O-wise, the device has RCA and XLR master outputs, a single 3.5mm wired headphone output, and a TRS mic input.

Although AlphaTheta are leaning heavily on the appeal of the XDJ-AN for budding club DJs – and it does, admittedly, look like a nice option for intermediate DJs to practice at home – its compact and lightweight size and abundance of streaming options make it look potentially very convenient for event DJs too.

The XDJ-AN is out now, priced at €1,149 including VAT/£999 including VAT/$1,099 excluding tax/$1,199 (U.S. only, excluding sales tax). Head to the AlphaTheta site for more info.