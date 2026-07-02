Introducing CDJ-1500X - DJ multi player - YouTube Watch On

AlphaTheta has released its latest DJ player, the CDJ-1500X, a trimmed down counterpart to the company’s flagship CDJ-3000X with a smaller footprint and more affordable price.

Like its larger predecessor, the CDJ-1500X can play tracks from USBs but is also equipped with WiFi, allowing users to access a rekordbox library stored in the cloud, or stream directly from compatible services including Apple Music, Beatport and Tidal – although subscriptions are required in all of these remote-access use cases.

As with the CDJ-3000X, the front panel of the unit sports an NFC touchplate, which allows users to quickly log in to a rekordbox account by tapping a mobile device, for instance access on the CDJ.

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The player also features the same 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen as found on its larger counterpart. This lets users browse up-to 15 tracks at once, with preview waveforms. The main waveform view, meanwhile, has visual indicators for track phase position, BPM changes and vocal position.

(Image credit: AlphaTheta)

As with other recent releases from the brand, the CDJ-1500X sees a product line that previously existed under the Pioneer DJ banner moving under the name of the brand’s parent company AlphaTheta.

What’s significant about the CDJ-1500X, however, is it lands at an ‘affordable’ price point that the CDJ line has largely ignored since the release of the XDJ-1000 MkII all the way back in 2016.

It’s a welcome return, meaning that those working in smaller clubs, bars or with personal setups can access the streaming and track browsing features of the latest CDJ models.

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The CDJ-1500X also introduces a completely new feature, CoBeat, which is designed to let event DJs manage requests. CoBeat lets DJs or venues create a QR code in advance of their set, which attendees can scan to access a pre-defined library of available songs. Users can then request specific tracks, vote on what gets played next or message the DJ.

CoBeat, launched alongside the CDJ-1500X, is designed to help DJs manage requests and audience interaction. (Image credit: AlphaTheta)

Information from CoBeat is displayed on the browse screen of the CDJ-1500X. Audience members can also react to each other’s requests with emojis, or react to the current track being played by the DJ for instant feedback.

Although CoBeat is being launched alongside the CDJ-1500X, the system will be rolled out to other AlphaTheta gear in the future.

The CDJ-1500X is out now, priced at €1,699 including VAT /£1,469 including VAT /$1,599 excluding tax/ $1,699 (only in the US, excluding sales tax).

Head to the AlphaTheta site for more information.